Gold Alert Issued for Sussex County Woman

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Sussex County woman. Delaware State Police say 34 year old Rachel Franks was last seen Friday in the Delmar area, but attempts to locate or contact her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.

Franks is white, about 5′ 4” and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and blue jeans.

If you know where Franks is – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.