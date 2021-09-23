Gold Alert: Laurel Man Missing

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Laurel man who was last seen Sunday leaving his home on foot.

51-year-old Danny Adkins has not been seen or spoken with since then, and Delaware State Police said there is concern for his safety and well-being.

Adkins is white, 5′ 9″, 170 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Under Armor T-Shirt, blue jeans and white Under Armor shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danny Adkins of Laurel is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 4 at 302-856-5850.