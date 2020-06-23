Gold Alert: Laurel Man Missing

Delaware State Police issued a Gold Alert Monday for a 38-year-old Laurel man who has been missing for a week.

Police said Jeffrey D. Hayman was last seen June 15th at Horizon Hous on Bistate Boulevard. He may have traveled to Wilmington because of family and community ties to the area.

There is concern for Hayman’s welfare.

He is described as 5′ 1″, 220 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes and a light brown skin tone.

Anyone who knows of Jeffrey Hayman’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 302-337-1090 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.