Gold Alert: Laurel Woman Missing

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 39-year-old Laurel woman.

Tennia M.Reinhold was last seen Monday night at about 7:30 in the Laurel area. Police say attempts to locate her or communicate with her have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for her safety.

Tennia Reinhold is Hispanic, about 5′ 2″, approximately 220 lbs. She has long purple hair and brown eyes. Reinhold was last seen wearing a black shirt, glasses and black sweatpants with “Delaware” written along the side.

Anyone who has seen Tennia Reinhold or knows where she is is asked to contact Delaware State police Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.