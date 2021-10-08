Gold Alert: Lewes Man Missing

A Lewes man is missing, and Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 46-year-old Woodrow Dickerson.

Dickerson was last seen Thursday at about 4:30 a.m. in the Lewes area. According to State Police, attempts to contact him have not been successful and there is true concern for his safety and well-being.

Dickerson is white, 5′ 9″, approximately 200 lbs. He is bald with brown eyes. Dickerson is driving a maroon 2001 Ford F-150.

Anyone who has seen Woodrow Dickerson of Lewes or knows where he is is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or call 911.