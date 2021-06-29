UPDATED: Gold Alert for Missing Lewes Woman CANCELED

UPDATED 12:50pm – The Gold Alert for 33 year old Elissa Troise has been canceled. Delaware State Police say she has been located.

=======================================================================

A 33-year-old Lewes woman is missing, and Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for Elissa Troise.

Troise was last seen Monday at about 2:00 p.m. in the Lewes area. Efforts to find her or communicate with her have not been successful, and State Police say there is a concern for her safety.

Troise is described as a white female, 5’3”, approximately 140 lbs., brown eyes and red hair. Her clothing description is unknown.

If you think you have seen her or know where she is, you’re asked to contact State Police at Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or 911.