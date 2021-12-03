UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED: Lincoln Man LOCATED

UPDATED – 12:25 – Robert A. Boyles Jr. has been located in good condition. The Gold Alert has been canceled.

======================================================

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 33-year-old Lincoln man.

Police said Robert A. Boyles Jr. was last seen at about 2:30 a.m. Friday leaving his residence. Attempts to locate him or communicate with him have not been successful and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Robert Boyles Jr.

Delaware State Police released this description:

Boyles is described as a white male, 5’09”, approximately 185 lbs., hazel eyes and brown hair . He may be operating a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu displaying Delaware registration.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robert Boyles Jr. of Lincoln is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.