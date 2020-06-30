Gold Alert: Lincoln Man Missing

A 19-year-old Lincoln man is missing, and Milford Police are issuing a Gold Alert for him.

19-year-old Shaun McDermott was last believed to be in the parking lot of Redner’s Warehouse Drive on Lexus Drive in Milford late Monday night.

McDermott is white, with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6′, 140 lbs.

Attempts to contact him have not been successful and there is real concern for his safety and well-being. He could be driving a black Jeep.

Anyone who has seen McDermott is asked to contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.