Gold Alert: Lincoln Teenager Missing

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Lincoln teenager.

According to Delaware State Police, 17-year-old Nyasia Miller was last seen on foot in the Lincoln area at about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. Efforts to contact her have not been successful and State Police say there is concern for her safety and well-being.

Miller is black, 5′ 5″, 284 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy coat, tan pants, brown boots and a multicolored winter hat.

Anyone who has seen Nyasia Miller of Lincoln or knows where she is should contact Delaware State Police at Troop 7 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.