UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED Magnolia Man Located

UPDATED: Gold Alert is canceled. Dover Police say Charles Darby was located.

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 66-year-old Magnolia man who was last seen in the area of Kent General Hospital.

Charles Darby is black, about 5′ 9″ and 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and red / white Jordan sneakers. Darby could be driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu with Delaware registration.

Anyone with information on Charles Daby’s whereabouts is urged to call Dover Police at 302-736-7111.