Gold Alert: Man Fled Behavioral Hospital

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year-old man who fled from Dover Behavioral Health on Horsepond Road.

Authorities were notified Thursday night that someone who was aware that Dominic Faulkner was being treated there saw him on foot in the area. Police officers and Delaware State Police – including the aviation section – searched for him for several hours.

It was reported that Faulkner was last seen in the area of Route 9 and South Little Creek Road.

Faulkner is described as 5′ 8″, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a white shirt and was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information on Dominic Faulkner’s whereabouts is asked to notify police at 302-736-7111.