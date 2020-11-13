Gold Alert: Man Goes Missing In Lincoln

Milford Police issued a Gold Alert Thursday for a 23-year-old man who was last seen in the area of Pine Haven Road in Lincoln.

According to police, Ryan Nay exited a vehicle at about 7:30 a.m. and walked away. Police have not been able to contact him to check on his welfare and there is true concern for his safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Nay is asked to contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Police released this description of Ryan Nay:

Nay is a white male with black hair. He is approximately 5’10” and approximately 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt and sweatpants.