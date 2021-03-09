Gold Alert: Milford Resident Missing

A Milford resident’s unoccupied vehicle was found running last week in the Middletown area, and the young man has been missing since early last Wednesday.

Delaware State Police said a Gold Alert issued for 18-year-old Jesse Zamis is still active. Attempts to contact him have not been successful and there is a concern for Zamis’s safety and well-being.

Zamis is a black male, about 6′, approxximately 145 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jesse Zamis is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 2 at 302-365-8413 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.