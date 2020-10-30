Gold Alert: Milford Woman Missing

A Milford woman is missing, and Milford Police have issued a Gold Alert for 59-year-old Jennie Carter.

Carter was last seen Wednesday at her home on Northwest Front Street. Police said no one has been able to make contact with her and there is real concern for her safety and well-being.

Anyone who has seen Jennie Carter or knows where she is is asked to contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Carter is described as a white female with brown hair, about 5′ 7″, 180-210 lbs.