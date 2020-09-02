Gold Alert : Milford Woman Missing

A Milford woman is missing, and Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Cameron Schwinger.

Schwinger was last seen Tuesday night at about 11:00 in the Milford area. Attempts to reach her or locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety and welfare.

Schwinger is white, about 5′ 6″, 130 lbs. with brown eyes, brown hair and freckles.

Any information on her whereabouts should be reported to Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.