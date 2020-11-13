Gold Alert: Millsboro Woman Missing

A Millsboro woman has been reported missing.

Delaware State Police said a Gold Alert for Courtney Atkins was issued Thursday night. She was reported missing at about 8:00 p.m. Attempts to locate her or contact her have been unsuccessful.

Police released this description of her:

She is described as a white female, 5’9″, approximately 160lbs, blond hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen in the Millsboro area wearing sweatpants and a baggy shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Courtney Atkins is asked to contact State Police at Troop 7, 302-644-5020, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, or 911.