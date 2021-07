A 29-year-old Millsboro woman has been reported missing in Dover.

According to Dover Police, Taylor Parisi was last seen Thursday at about 8:33 p.m. in the area of Kent General Hospital. A Gold Alert has been issued for her.

Parisi is white, 5′ 4″, 139 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in them and a black T- shirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111