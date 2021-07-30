Gold Alert: Milton Man Missing

A Milton man is missing, and Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 39-year-old Daniel Eckstorm Sr.

Eckstorm was last seen between July 17th and July 19th in the Milton area. According to State Police, attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for his safety and well being.

Eckstorm is described as white with red hair, hazel eyes, about 5′ 8″, 130 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Eckstorm of Milton is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 7 at 302-644-5020.