GOLD ALERT: Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 2 is issuing a Gold Alert for 55-year-old, Narish Smiley. Smiley was last seen on January 11, 2023, in the New Castle area. Attempts to contact or locate Smiley have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Smiley is described as a black man, approximately 6′ tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, bald with brown eyes and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Narish Smiley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 2 by calling 302-834-2620, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.