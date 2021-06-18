UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED – Ocean View Man Located

UPDATED – JUNE 18: The Gold Alert for Jason Laplaca has been lifted – he has been located.

A 45-year-old Ocean View man is missing, and Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for Jason Laplaca.

Laplaca was last seen in the area of Dover Behavioral Health Thursday at about 6:48 p.m. Police have been advised that there are concerns for his safety.

Laplaca is 5′ 9″, about 300 pounds with brown eyes and a short beard. He is also described as bald. Laplaca was last seen wearing blue scrub plants and an orange shirt, but could be wearing khaki pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason Laplaca is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.