Gold Alert: Rehoboth Beach Man Missing

A Rehoboth Beach man is missing, and Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 66-year-old Robert Schnuck.



Schnuck was last seen Tuesday at about 2:00 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to locate him or communicate with him have not been successful, and there is true concern for his safety and welfare.



Schnuck is white, 6′ 1″, 237 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.



If you think you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to contact police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.