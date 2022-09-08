Gold Alert: Rehoboth Beach Man Missing

A Gold Alert has been issued for a 44-year-old Rehoboth Beach man.

According to Delaware State Police, Jason Shellenerger was most recently seen Monday afternoon September 5th at about 2:06 p.m. Attempts to contact or locate Shellenerger have not been successful, and State Police said there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Jason Shellenerger (photo provided by Delaware State Police)

Delaware State Police released this description:

Shellenerger is described as a white male, approximately 6’4” tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and brown pants

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Jason Shellenerger is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 at 302-644-5020, call 911, or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.