Gold Alert: Rehoboth Beach Woman Missing

A Rehoboth Beach woman is missing, and Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 59-year-old Wendy Kovin.

Wendy Kovin,

According to State Police, Kovin was most recently contacted early this morning (Thursday) in the Rehoboth Beach area. State Police said attempts to contact her or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

State Police released this description of Wendy Kovin:

a white female, approximately 5’5” tall, 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. She has an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Delaware Crime Stoppers or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.