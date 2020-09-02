Gold Alert : Rehoboth Woman Missing

A 71-year-old woman is missing, and Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for Martha Armstrong.

She was last seen Sunday in the Rehoboth Beach area at about midnight.

Martha Armstrong is white, about 5; 10”, 250 lbs. with brown eyes and gray hair.

Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety and welfare. State Police said a photo of her was not available.

If you think you have seen Martha Armstrong or know where she is, you’re asked to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.