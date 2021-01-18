Gold Alert: Seaford Man Missing

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 44-year-old Seaford man.

Alton Hoffman was last heard from Sunday in the Seaford area. State Police said efforts to contact him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and wellbeing.

Hoffman is described as a white male, 5′ 9″, approximately 240 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alton Hoffman is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.