Gold Alert: Seaford Woman Missing Since Early Sept.

Delaware State Police have issued the following Gold Alert:

Terry D. Williams

Delaware State Police Troop 5 have issued a Gold Alert for 57-year-old Terry D. Williams. Williams was last heard from in early September 2021, and was believed to have been in the Sussex County area. Attempts to locate or communicate with her have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for her safety and wellbeing.

Williams is described as a black female, 5’01”, approximately 211 lbs., brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Terry Williams’ whereabouts are asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 5 by calling 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.