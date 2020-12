Seaford Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing but had not been seen since November 3rd.

According to police, Jacqueline Cohen has conditions that have caused concern for her welfare.

Cohen is known to visit casinos and the Anne Arundel County, Maryland area.

If you think you have seen Jacqueline Cohen or know where she is, you are asked to contact Seaford Police at 302-629-6645,