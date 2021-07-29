Gold Alert: Smyrna Man Reported Missing In Dover

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 37-year-old Smyrna man who was last seen late Wednesday night at a local motel.

Police are looking for Christopher Naylor, a white male about 6′ 1″, approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Naylor made statements to a relative that cause concern for his health and safety.

Naylor was most recently seen at about 10:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Sleep Inn, 1784 North DuPont Highway.

Anyone who has seen Christopher Naylor or knows where he is is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.