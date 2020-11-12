Gold Alert: Woman Flees Hospital

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 48-year-old woman who was being treated at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

According to police, she made statements there that prompted concern for her well-being, then fled from the hospital at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. She has not been found since.

Dean is white, about 5′ 11″, 150pounds. She was wearing black pants, a Nike hat and white shoes at the time.

Anyone who has seen Kelly Dean or knows where she is is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.