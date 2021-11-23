Gold Alert: Young Man Missing In Smyrna

Delaware State Police have issued the following Gold Alert:

Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 18-year-old Armoni Rollins of Smyrna, DE. Armoni was last seen on November 22, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m., in the Smyrna area. Attempts to contact Armoni have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for his safety and well-being.

Armoni is described as a black male, 5’7″ tall, approximately 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Armoni’s whereabouts should contact Delaware State Police Troop 9 by calling 302-378-5749 or dial 911.