Gold Alerts Issued for Three Missing Teenagers

Delaware State Police Troop 6 has issued Gold Alerts for three teenagers including 15-year-old Cameron Gaines of Seaford. The two other 15-year-olds who are missing are Amerie Henry of Chestertown, Maryland and Keira Lally of Middletown, Delaware. The teens were last seen together in the area of Rockford Drive in Newark, Delaware on September 19th at about 2:00 p.m. Attempts to contact or locate them have been unsuccessful, and there is concern for their safety and well-being.

Cameron is described as a black male, about 5’6 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants. Amerie is described as a black female, about 5’5 and weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray sweatpants. Keira is described as a black female, about 5’5 and weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants. No photos from DSP are available at this time. Anyone with information on where these three teens are should call Delaware State Police Troop 6 at 302-633-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.