Golden Knights receive raunchy offer from Nevada sex worker after Stanley Cup win

The Vegas Golden Knights were in party mode over the weekend after the team bounced the Florida Panthers in five games to win its first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

With the win, the team received an eyebrow-raising offer from a licensed Nevada sex worker.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We here in Sin City love the Golden Knights more than life itself,” Alice Little told TMZ Sports. “I cannot express in words the joy I feel now the team won their first-ever Stanley Cup, so I’m going to express it through my actions.”

Little said she is offering the Golden Knights the “most extravagant, orgiastic sex party” at the Chicken Ranch brothel – located in Pahrump and just a few miles west of the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas strip.

“Dozens of ladies, myself included, are ready and waiting at the Chicken Ranch to treat the Knights to any and every carnal delight, and there will be absolutely no penalties for misconduct,” she added.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS’ WILLIAM KARLSSON DELIVERS EPIC DRUNK SPEECH, HAS MIC PULLED AWAY AT STANLEY CUP VICTORY PARADE

“The brothel is all yours boys! Free of charge! It’s on me!”

Golden Knights players may have to give a long think before making the next move.

The offer is not unseen when it comes to superstar professional athletes in Sin City.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was given a raunchy offer from Little and Caitlin Bell in March after he joined the team.

“I almost fainted when I heard Jimmy signed with the Raiders,” Caitlin Bell told TMZ Sports. “He deserves free sex just for joining our team. But he gets free sex for life from us just because he’s such a legit babe!”

Little added, “Jimmy brought the Niners to the Super Bowl and he could do the same for the Raiders. The next Big Game is in Vegas, so I’m going to go all the way to inspire Jimmy to go all the way!”