Good Samaritan chases down drunken driver after crash that killed Texas cop: ‘You f—ing killed somebody’

Authorities in Texas released video that shows a good Samaritan chase down a drunken driver who tried to run from the scene of a crash that killed an off-dutyTexas police officer.

The video, obtained by Fox 4 Dallas, shows the aftermath of a November 2021 crash where 26-year-old Dylan Molina drunkenly plowed his rented Jeep at a high rate of speed into a white sedan in a Lake Worth, Texas, intersection.

The white sedan was driven by off-duty Euless Police Detective Alex Cervantes, who died at the scene while his wife and two boys were injured.

Molina attempted to flee and is captured on video running away before he falls and is physically restrained by a man who was shouting profanities at him and telling him to stop.

“You stay right there, motherf—er! You see what you did?!” the good Samaritan shouts. “You f—ing killed somebody, you motherf—er!”

Molina pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in January and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Local bartender Cala Richardson was recently arrested in connection with the fatal crash, and is facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly serving Molina an exorbitant amount of booze before the crash.

It is believed that Richardson served Molina eight double vodka Red Bull cocktails, 16 single shots, on the Saturday morning before the crash, KDFW-TV reported.

“Eight doubles, 16 single shots, is more than anybody should have in a three-hour period. Maybe even at all,” Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian told the outlet while viewing video from inside the bar.

“Clearly, not in a good place to be operating a vehicle. Clearly intoxicated. He’s holding another one of those double vodka and Red Bull drinks there, and then he simply walks away.”

Molina is believed to have been involved in a separate minor accident while leaving the parking lot before striking Cervantes. He was arrested for DWI earlier in 2021 but not charged in that case until after the November crash. Molina’s previous DWI was tied into the 15-year sentence.

“It’s not gonna bring Alex back, but at least he’s locked behind bars and not able to hurt another family like he did ours,” Priscilla Cervantes, the wife of Detective Cervantes, told KDFW-TV.