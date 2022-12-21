Good Samaritans, police in Florida rescue great-grandmother, child trapped under car in parking lot: video

Police in Florida have released harrowing video of officers and bystanders teaming up to rescue an 80-year-old woman and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter who were trapped underneath a car in a parking lot on Sunday.

The accident happened around 1:45 p.m. at the Arbor Ponds Apartment Complex in Tampa as the woman and child were returning from a trip to the grocery store, Tampa police said.

According to authorities, the great-grandmother was pushing the child in a stroller past a vehicle that was backing out of a spot when the vehicle struck them both, pinning them underneath the car.

The driver remained at the scene and told officers he did not see the woman or child before accidentally backing the vehicle over them.

“After feeling a bump, the driver said he assumed it was a large storm drain and attempted to pull forward,” police said. “When the vehicle did not move, he became aware that he had struck someone.”

Neighbors raced to help, using a hydraulic jack to raise the car from the ground before first responders arrived.

Police bodycam video shows Cpl. Baker pulling out grocery items wedged between the woman and the vehicle to allow her to breathe, according to authorities.

Baker worked with firefighters to cut the child out from the straps of the stroller and pull both her and her great-grandmother to safety, police said.

“Baby girl, come here,” one of the first responders said.

“Both are breathing,” the officer can be heard saying.

Police said the department is proud of Baker’s “quick actions and calmness under pressure,” and thanked the Good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who helped rescue the family.

“We are thankful for the Good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also jumped into action to help make sure this grandmother and young child will get a chance to see another Christmas this week with their family,” the department said.