Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said.

The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 11.

“The suspect entered the restroom behind the victim, locked the door and that’s when the suspect pushed the victim and got on top of her and attempted to sexually assault her on the ground,” LASD Sgt. Jose Ramos said.

The victim’s mother heard the girl screaming for help and began screaming as well.

“The screams were just terrifying,” a witness told the TV station. “She was actually screaming saying ‘help, help! I need help. My daughter’s in the bathroom with a guy.’”

Three men, now recognized as good Samaritans, quickly responded and pinned the suspect down on the bathroom floor until officers arrived, LASD said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and are asking the public’s help in identifying them to assist with the investigation.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, reportedly has a lengthy criminal record and was out on parole.

He was arrested and booked at the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station. He faces a charge of attempted sexual assault, and s scheduled for an arraignment on Tuesday, FOX 11 reports. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.