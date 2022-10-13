Goose stops play during Dodgers-Padres NLDS Game 2 as staff chase it down

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 2 of the NLDS to the San Diego Padres, but fans were hoping a little luck would fall upon them after a random goose decided to make its presence known in the middle of the game.

Yes, a goose was flying around at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night and interrupted this pivotal game between the NL West rivals. Dodgers fans, watching their team down 5-3 in the game with a runner on first base and two outs, were hoping their flying friend would give them some luck.

Before it was disturbed by groundskeepers, the goose sat calmly in the outfield grass, and Dodgers hitter Gavin Lux did get on base.

Play eventually paused as the goose flew around the entirety of the field, while groundskeepers attempted to get it out of play once Lux found himself on first base. Unfortunately, the goose was content with flying to different parts of the stadium and just laying down for the best seat in the house.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eventually, the goose flew to third base where groundskeepers wrapped it up in a towel, placed it in a garbage can, and ran off, so play could resume.

PADRES’ YU DARVISH ON FOREIGN SUBSTANCE CHECKS: ‘TOUCH MY WHEREVER’

The crowd met the capture with a ton of boos, but hey, they were just doing their jobs at the end of the day.

The goose didn’t bring the Dodgers what fans would’ve hoped. Josh Hader would eventually relieve Nick Martinez and get Austin Barnes, a pinch hitter, to fly out to center field to end the inning.

DODGERS RALLY BEHIND TREA TURNER’S LEADOFF HOME RUN, BEAT PADRES IN NLDS GAME 1

Then, Hader got through their toughest part of the lineup, getting Mookie Betts and Trea Turner out, and after giving up a double to Freddie Freeman, got Will Smith out to collect the 5-3 win.

The Dodgers and Padres are now tied in the NLDS as the series moves on to San Diego, where Game 3 will be held at Petco Park at 8:37 p.m. ET on Friday night.