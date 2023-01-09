GOP holdout reveals what it took for McCarthy to earn his vote, Prince Harry tells all and more top headlines

LET’S MAKE A DEAL – GOP holdout reveals what he received in exchange for giving his vote to McCarthy for House Speaker. Continue reading …

‘SPARE’ NO DETAIL – The most stunning bombshells from Prince Harry’s tell-all interview. Continue reading …

MISSING MOM MYSTERY- Police take items from Ana Walshe’s home after husband charged with misleading police. Continue reading …

‘HIJACKED’ – San Francisco bus stops turned ‘open-air drug markets’ exposed. Continue reading …

‘DISGUSTING ESSAY’– Columnist says it’s time to defund NPR over porn for kids. Continue reading …

–

‘GREATEST GEOPOLITICAL THREAT’ – Rep. Donalds says McCarthy and GOP will probe Chinese Communist Party influence on US. Continue reading …

‘HE DOESN’T CARE’ – RNC Chair McDaniel blasts Biden’s ‘photo op’ at southern border. Continue reading …

JORDAN LOOKS AHEAD – Rep. Jordan says cuts to military spending should be ‘on the table,’ as money should not go to ‘woke’ policies. Continue reading …

MAKING NO EXCUSES – Progressive Rep. Khanna says he agrees with Justice Gorsuch on Title 42 ahead of Biden’s first border visit. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘PART OF THE DEPRAVITY’ – The Washington Post slammed by critics for ‘minimizing’ pedophilia. Continue reading …

‘COMEDY’ – Jimmy Fallon hit for ‘cringe’ song about new COVID-19 variant. Continue reading …

‘HUGE PROBLEM FOR HIM’ – Biden administration’s messaging on the border has been ‘really bad’: CNN panelist. Continue reading …

‘INSURRECTION PLATFORM’ – Panic from MSNBC analyst over Republicans investigating federal agencies. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – Fox News host warns House GOP: ‘If you don’t unite to fight tyranny, the people will rise up against you.’ Continue reading …

TRUMP TAX RETURNS – IRS hobby rules put $1.1M of deductions at risk. Continue reading …

INSPIRED BY UKRAINE – Taiwan looks to up military readiness as China threat looms. Continue reading …

‘HITTING THE ROAD’ – Kirk Cameron taking message of faith, freedom and family cross-country. Continue reading …

‘IN OUR BLOOD’ – Kate Hudson, Hailey Bieber and more stars react to ‘nepo baby’ label. Continue reading …

WATCH: New Biden border measures just ‘smoke and mirrors’: Tom Homan. See video …

WATCH: Rep. Matt Gaetz ‘thrilled’ with outcome after 15 rounds of voting to elect Speaker McCarthy. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.