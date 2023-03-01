Gracie Hunt keeps Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII celebration going: ‘Championship swagger activated’

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, kept the Super Bowl LVII celebration on Monday as she posted a handful of photos of herself, her family and friends taking in the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a thrilling victory to secure their second title in the last four seasons. Hunt has been on the sidelines cheering the Chiefs on.

“Championship swagger activated,” she wrote in a tweet. “Loved getting to celebrate with so many friends who have been a part of the road to SBLVII. We are so thankful for all of Chiefs Kingdom and will keep celebrating the sweetness all the way up until we refocus at training camp!”

Hunt is the daughter of Clark Hunt, the organization’s CEO, and the granddaughter of Lamar Hunt, who founded the organization in 1960 when it was originally called the Dallas Texans with the American Football League, which later merged with the NFL. The Lamar Hunt Trophy is given to the winner of the AFC Championship. The Chiefs have won three of those.

Gracie Hunt can be seen at Chiefs games regularly – whether they are playing at Arrowhead Stadium or going on the road and dominating their opponent that way. Additionally, she founded the nonprofit Breaking Barriers Through Sports, serves on the Texas and Kansas Special Olympics Boards, was Miss Kansas USA 2021 and is working toward her master’s degree in sports management at the University of Kansas after receiving her bachelor’s degree in sports management and broadcast journalism at SMU.

She also helps lead the fans in cheering on their favorite team on Red Friday.

For Red Friday, the Chiefs community comes together to cheer on the organization and give back to those in need. Fans have helped raise more than $3.5 million to help Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City over the last few years. However, this week’s event is ever so important.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Hunt praised the fans for how well they travel and for showing up in Glendale, Arizona, for the game.

“The fans are incredible,” she told Fox News Digital last month. “Chiefs Kingdom travels so well and as the week has gone on, the red and gold has just flooded Arizona. I don’t know what the predominant color was looking around before this week, but it’s definitely not that anymore. And just seeing the fans everyone is just so excited for the game.”