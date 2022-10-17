Great Smoky Mountains National Park campground reopens after closing for 9 years

A campground at Great Smoky Mountains National Park that has been closed for nine years has been reopened, park officials said.

Look Rock Campground is a 68-site facility that provides camping along one of the park’s most scenic drive, according to Superintendent Cassius Cash.

The campground opened Saturday and remains available through Nov. 13.

“We are grateful for the voices who supported us in our efforts to secure the needed funding for repairs, including the Friends of the Smokies and their donors,” Cash said in a news release.

TENNESSEE TRAVELERS ASKED TO TAKE CAUTION NEAR GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK AFTER GATLINBURG FIRE

Look Rock Campground and Picnic Area were closed in 2013 after the water utility systems failed. The picnic area reopened with limited services after the park received funds in 2019 to install an accessible vault toilet.

TENNESSEE’S GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAIN’S NATIONAL PARK TO ONCE AGAIN REQUIRE INDOOR MASKING

The water system has now been completely replaced, with access to flush toilets and potable water. Campground sites were rehabilitated. Ten sites were renovated to accommodate larger recreational vehicles and offer the first electric and water hookups in a park campground, the park said.

The park received $4.7 million for the work from campground fees, donations and federal funds.

The campground is located along the Foothills Parkway between Walland, Tennessee, and Chilhowee Lake.

Campground reservations must be made through Recreation.Gov.