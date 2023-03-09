CANCELLED: Delaware State Police Cancel Green Alert Issued for Missing Dover Man

Update: 3/9/23 10 am- Green Alert cancelled: Delaware State Police say Garavito has been located.

Earlier Report:

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Green Alert for 28-year-old David Garavito of Dover, Delaware. Garavito is an active-duty member of the military and was last seen in the Harrington area on March 8th, 2023. Attempts to contact or locate Garavito have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Garavito is a white man, approximately 5’07” tall, weighing approximately 150-160 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. Police do not have clothing description available.

Anyone with information regarding David Garavito’s whereabouts should contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.