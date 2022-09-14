Greg Norman says PGA Tour players ‘should be thanking LIV’ for sweeping changes

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman is all about the spirit of competition, and on Wednesday the two-time major winner said the PGA Tour “should be thanking” the rival Saudi-backed circuit, seemingly taking credit for the Tour’s recent changes.

During an interview with ESPN Chicago, Norman addressed the ongoing tensions between LIV Golf and the rest of the traditional golfing world, arguing that the addition of his new league has encouraged the PGA Tour to change it up.

“Since LIV’s come on board, the PGA Tour has stepped up. They would never have done that without competition. Competition’s the best thing in any sport,” he explained.

“We’ve created this new atmosphere, this new energy, and the PGA Tour had to react. That tells us, me, LIV is the leader. LIV is the future of golf. As long as we keep maintaining our position and keep building and building and building, the Tour is going to have to keep reacting and reacting and reacting.”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan revealed significant changes to the Tour last month that will see the top players commit to a 20-tournament schedule with major financial incentives.

That involves elevating four additional tournaments that will offer $20 million or more to go along with the tournaments already announced. Top players will be determined by a new Player Impact Program criteria. The PIP will also double in money to $100 million.

“The competition that LIV brought, the players should be thanking LIV — the Tour players should be thanking LIV,” Norman added.

“From my point of view, where I was as a player to where we are today — for the players within LIV and for the fans — it’s like night and day.”

LIV Golf makes its way to Chicago this week for the fifth event in the tour’s inaugural season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.