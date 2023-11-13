Greta Thunberg interrupted at climate protest after changing the topic to the Israel-Hamas war

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was interrupted by a man who grabbed the microphone from her on stage after she allowed a Palestinian and Afghan woman to speak during a climate protest in Amsterdam.

Thunberg was speaking in the Dutch capital to tens of thousands of people when she shared her time on stage with Afghan woman Sahar Shirazd and another Palestinian woman.

“As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice,” Thunberg said. “Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity.”

The two women then spoke before handing the microphone back to Thunberg, who was wearing a Kaffiyeh – worn traditionally by Palestinians – when she resumed her speech.

Then a man wearing a jacket with the name of a group called Water Natuurlijk walked onto the stage and grabbed the microphone from Thunberg’s hands.

“I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view,” the man said before being ushered off-stage.

Shirazd told the Associated Press Thunberg allowed her to take the stage with her, and basically gave her time to her and the Palestinian woman.

A small group of activists at the front of the crowd near the stage interrupted the event before Thunberg’s speaking time, waving Palestinian flags and changing pro-Palestinian slogans.

The interruption did not seem to deter the climate activist, though, as she was later seen dancing behind stage as a band played music.

Tens of thousands of people walked through the streets of Amsterdam before Thunberg was interrupted, calling for more action from government officials regarding climate change.

Last month, Thunberg was criticized by the State of Israel after she posted support for the Palestinians.

“The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected,” the 20-year-old posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

In response to the post, Israel said, “@GretaThunberg, Hamas doesn’t use sustainable materials for their rockets which have BUTCHERED innocent Israelis. The victims of the Hamas massacre could have been your friends. Speak up.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.