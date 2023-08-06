Greyhound bus flips over in Georgia, multiple injured: Police

A Greyhound bus in Georgia flipped over on Saturday afternoon, resulting in multiple injuries.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Saturday afternoon press release that the incident happened on I-75 in Forsyth, Georgia, according to FOX 5.

A total of 30 people were on the bus, and 16 people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officials believe the cause of the incident is a blown out tire.

While the scene was being cleared, portions of the highway were closed to the public.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing.