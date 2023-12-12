‘Grinch’ wanted for forcing Christmas light show to temporarily close in New Jersey community

A real life Grinch crushed the holiday spirit in a New Jersey neighborhood.

According to the “GLOW! Light Show and Dazzling District” in Washington Township, the community had to close their show on Monday after becoming the victim of theft and property damage.

“It’s with a mix of holiday cheer and a dash of” bah humbug” that we must inform you of some Grinch-like shenanigans that recently unfolded at our magical realm of lights,” the group posted on Facebook. “We had significant damage that led us to believe that a Grinch in the area wanted to target us and our holiday spirits>”

The group added that they teamed up with the Washington Township Police Department to catch the Scrooge-like individual(s) and restore the holiday spirit to the show.

FLORIDA WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FALSELY REPORTING HER CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS GIFTS STOLEN IN FAILED GRINCH-LIKE PLOT

The event said they would be closed on Monday and would re-open on Tuesday.

‘MR. GRINCHMAS’ CAUGHT ON CAMERA STEALING CHRISTMAS TREE OFF CALIFORNIA FAMILY’S SUV

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the police department.