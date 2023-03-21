Grizzlies defeat Luka Doncic-less Mavs as Ja Morant returns to bench

The Memphis Grizzles took care of business at home against the Dallas Mavericks Monday night.

Memphis trailed Dallas by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter but prevailed behind Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 28 points, including a clutch layup with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Santi Aldama added 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Desmond Bane finished with 17 points for Memphis.

The Mavericks, who were without Luka Doncic, who missed his fifth game due to left thigh soreness, blew a 16-point third-quarter lead and were outscored 29-12 in the fourth. Kyrie Irving led Dallas with a team-high 28 points, but he went 0-for-8 from the floor in the final 12 minutes.

Irving wore a “precautionary” boot during his postgame interview after reaggravating a right foot injury in the third quarter, which could have attributed to his poor fourth-quarter performance.

Ja Morant did not suit up for Monday’s game, but he sat on the bench to support his team in the win. Following Memphis’ loss to the Nuggets March 4, Morant flashed a handgun on Instagram Live at a strip club near Denver. He was later suspended for eight games without pay.

The Grizzles have gone 6-3 in Morant’s absence, but they hope to get the 2020 Rookie of The Year in the lineup for Wednesday’s home game against the Houston Rockets.

Morant arrived to the Grizzlies‘ bench Monday night to a standing ovation from the FedEx Forum crowd. There is no timetable for Ja Morant’s return to action.

The Grizzles will be without Dillon Brooks for Wednesday’s home game against Houston. Brooks picked up his 18th technical foul of the season for taunting the Mavericks’ bench after a dunk. Per league rules, he faces a one-game suspension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.