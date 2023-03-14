Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters Florida counseling program, no timetable for return to team: report

The Memphis Grizzlies continue to be without Ja Morant as the superstar takes “some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Part of that process includes entering a counseling program in Florida, according to a Monday report by ESPN.

There is no timetable for his return, per the report.

Morant’s absence from the team comes after video surfaced of Morant appearing to display a gun while at a nightclub in Colorado.

The Grizzlies spoke with Morant about his off-the-court behavior before the Instagram Live video.

“We have had conversations in the past trying to guide him and help him continue to evolve as a person and a player,” Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said of the discussions before the incident in Glendale, Colorado.

“Obviously, this came to a head the other day, so we put this process into action.”

The video at the nightclub was just the latest in a few concerning off-the-court reports surrounding Morant.

He reportedly punched a teenager in the head “12 to 13 times” in a pickup basketball game at Morant’s house last summer, according to The Washington Post.

According to the report, Morant went into his house after the altercation and emerged with a gun in his waist and his hand on the weapon.

Morant told police he had acted in self-defense and filed a police report after the teenager allegedly said he would come back after the altercation and “light this place up like fireworks.”

In February, the Indiana Pacers claimed that after an altercation between associates of Morant and the Pacers, a red laser was pointed at the team from an SUV that was carrying Morant, which the Pacers believed was a gun.

The NBA investigated the incident and found that no “individual threatened others with a weapon.”

Morant has missed the last five games as the Grizzlies have gone 3-2 in his absence.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.