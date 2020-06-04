‘Guardian Angel’ describes pitched battle with New York looters: ‘We don’t surrender or retreat’

This post was originally published on this site

Since 1979, when crime was a pinnacle point across New York City, radio host and martial artist Curtis Sliwa, 66, has led a non-profit group of volunteers known as the “Guardian Angels” in signature red jackets who wander lawless pockets and aid those in need. But Tuesday night, amid the ongoing unrest gripping much of the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, was one of the most chaotic and confronting scenes he said he has ever encountered.