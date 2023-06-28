Guardians manager Terry Francona misses game against Royals due to precautionary medical testing: report

Longtime Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was feeling unwell prior to Tuesday’s game and decided to sit out for the first game of a three game series against the Royals.

The 64-year-old Francona is set to undergo additional testing on Tuesday at The University of Kansas Health System, according to a report from MLB.com. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale filled in for Francona on Tuesday night.

Francona has dealt with multiple health-related setbacks over the past few MLB seasons.

In 2017, he missed 20 days after he underwent a cardiac ablation procedure. In 2020, he was sidelined for about half of the COVID-shortened season due to gastrointestinal and blood-clotting.

The complication resulted in him being placed in the intensive care unit. Then in 2021, he experienced some hip pain and later discovered that he had staph infection in his toe.

Hale managed Cleveland for the final 63 games in 2021.

The all-time winningest manager in Cleveland history, Francona is in his 11th season with the Guardians. He won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

He is in his 23rd season as a major league manager and has compiled a 1,911-1,626 record.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy are the only active managers who have more wins than Francona.

Francona has an open-ended contract with the Guardians, who have committed to him as their manager as long as he’s able and willing to keep the job.

Cleveland has made the playoffs six times in his tenure, making it to the World Series in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.