Guardians outfielder accidentally kills bird with second-inning single: ‘An unfortunate sacrifice’

For the second time in a week, a bird has been killed during at a Major League Baseball ballpark.

During the second inning of a game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox Monday night, Guardians rookie outfielder Will Brennan hit a hard grounder toward the shortstop side of the infield.

The left-handed right fielder took a pitch the opposite way, accidentally hitting and killing a bird standing in the infield.

Brennan placed his hands on his head after reaching first base while the umpiring crew called timeout in order for the ground crew to remove the bird with a shovel.

After the game, Brennan posted an apology on Twitter for the accident.

“I truly am sorry [PETA] and bird enthusiasts,” Brennan wrote. “An unfortunate sacrifice.”

Last week, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen accidentally killed a bird while warming up in the outfield prior to a game against the Oakland A’s.

“I don’t really know what happened, honestly,” Gallen said. “I just know that the ball changed directions really. I saw what happened. It’s kind of a freak accident. It’s unfortunate.”

The incident was reminiscent of a 2001 Spring Training game when Diamondbacks great Randy Johnson accidentally killed a bird with a fastball while pitching against the San Francisco Giants.

“I don’t remember it as a kid,” he said. “But I’ve seen the clip many times.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report