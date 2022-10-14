Guardians take advantage of Yankees’ 10th inning error, take Game 2 of ALDS

The Cleveland Guardians capitalized on the New York Yankees’ defensive mistakes in the 10th inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday to pull off a 4-2 victory on the road.

The Guardians’ Jose Ramirez smacked a bloop shot on the third base side off pitcher Jameson Taillon that fell in between third baseman Josh Donaldson and outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera. Donaldson then fired it off the mark to second base. Ramirez hustled to reach third. His hit was ruled a double and an error.

Oscar Gonzalez then singled to plate Ramirez, which turned out to be the go-ahead run. Josh Naylor then doubled to score Gonzalez to lead 4-2.

In the bottom of the 10th, Donaldson was able to walk to get on base, but the Yankees were unable to score. Emmanuel Clase picked up the win after 2-1/3 innings of shutout baseball.

The Yankees got off to a good start with a two-run home run from Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning. He crushed the dinger to right field a pitch after he thought he had drawn a walk, but the home plate umpire called Shane Bieber’s pitch a strike. Stanton used his additional chance to swing and executed.

Cleveland got one run back in the bottom of the inning on an Andres Gimenez RBI single, and then tied the game in the fifth when Ahmed Rosario hit a home run off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes.

Cortes lasted five innings and struck out three. Bieber went 5-2/3 innings, striking out seven.

Aaron Judge went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts and heard boos from Yankee fans at one point.

The series heads to Cleveland for the next two games. Game 3 is set for Saturday at 7:37 p.m. ET.